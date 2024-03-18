Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $952,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.01. The stock had a trading volume of 296,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

