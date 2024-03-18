Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $978,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.31. 591,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,226. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

