Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 221,711 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 609,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 247,026 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 388,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

