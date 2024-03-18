Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 0.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 4,714,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,481,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.