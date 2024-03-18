Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Masco by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

MAS opened at $74.16 on Monday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

