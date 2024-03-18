Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Down 7.0% in February

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.68. 1,052,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

