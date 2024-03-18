Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 657,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,390,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Matterport alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Matterport

Matterport Trading Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In other Matterport news, insider Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $117,446.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,164.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $33,673.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $117,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,121 shares in the company, valued at $800,164.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $893,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after buying an additional 3,084,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,672,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 1,794,853 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.