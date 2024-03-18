Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 735,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 792,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Matthews International by 15,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:MATW traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $884.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $449.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MATW shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

