MDB Capital Holdings, LLC’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MDBH)

MDB Capital’s (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 19th. MDB Capital had issued 1,666,666 shares in its public offering on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $19,999,992 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of MDB Capital’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MDB Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

MDB Capital stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26. MDB Capital has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Institutional Trading of MDB Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MDB Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MDB Capital by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDB Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

