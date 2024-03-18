mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.74

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 210911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.69.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$250.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.95.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of C$30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.01472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

