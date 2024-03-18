Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Medical Facilities traded as high as C$10.58 and last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 81442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.19.
Medical Facilities Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
