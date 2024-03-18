MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s current price.

MeiraGTx Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 238,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $394.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of MeiraGTx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

