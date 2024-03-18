MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.78 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. MELD has a market capitalization of $54.78 million and approximately $767,007.82 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MELD has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,775,215,800 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01484831 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $574,149.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.