Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,635 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $311,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 210,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,477,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.64. The company has a market capitalization of $307.77 billion, a PE ratio of 868.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

