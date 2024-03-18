Meritas Wealth Management LLC Buys 968 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,152,000 after buying an additional 222,249 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 749,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.