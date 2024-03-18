Meritas Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 313,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 432,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,209,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 355,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 107,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $57.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 361,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,035. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

