Meritas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,125 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,201,000 after acquiring an additional 219,179 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,994 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,822,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 210,903 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV remained flat at $28.57 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,099. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

