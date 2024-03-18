Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Critical Review

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Relay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.50 million 31.27 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -2.06 Relay Therapeutics $25.55 million 38.51 -$341.97 million ($2.80) -2.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.6% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,061.43% -16.32% -12.26% Relay Therapeutics -1,263.49% -42.43% -36.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mesoblast and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17 Relay Therapeutics 0 2 7 1 2.90

Mesoblast currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 491.63%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.69, indicating a potential upside of 211.68%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Relay Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

