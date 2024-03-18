Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $9.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.83. 6,745,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,903,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.39. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.64 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,318,591 shares of company stock worth $590,626,340 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

