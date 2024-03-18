Metahero Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $52.67 million and $1.93 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

