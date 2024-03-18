MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 5269230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
MetalNRG Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £455,100.00, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.
MetalNRG Company Profile
MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.
Further Reading
