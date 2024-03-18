Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $2.44 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $63.88 million and $206,339.79 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00003581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,301,596 coins and its circulating supply is 26,230,438 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,301,596 with 26,230,438 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.42170159 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $238,911.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.