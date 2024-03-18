MetisDAO Market Cap Hits $495.88 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $495.88 million and approximately $45.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $94.44 or 0.00140742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005771 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00015027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,078.29 or 0.99961601 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 105.91107419 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $50,297,363.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.