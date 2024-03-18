MetisDAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.24 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $548.86 million and $49.24 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $104.53 or 0.00154015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005734 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00015951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,874.33 or 1.00003144 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 104.71078866 USD and is down -9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $53,137,919.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

