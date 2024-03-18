Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.15

Shares of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.15 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.15 ($0.39), with a volume of 2587715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.60 ($0.42).

Metro Bank Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £202.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3,101.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.19.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

