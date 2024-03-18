Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $52,946.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $53,337.00.

First Busey Stock Down 0.8 %

First Busey stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.62. 9,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.80.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 20.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,943,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Busey by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in First Busey by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Busey by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BUSE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

