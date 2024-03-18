Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA) Director Allan John Fabbro Purchases 850,000 Shares

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) Director Allan John Fabbro acquired 850,000 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$195,585.00.

Allan John Fabbro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Midnight Sun Mining alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Allan John Fabbro sold 485,000 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$106,991.00.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MMA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,848. The stock has a market cap of C$29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.