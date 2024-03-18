Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 3,033,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $409.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $11.10.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

