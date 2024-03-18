Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $139.43 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.57 billion and $51.63 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $139.43 or 0.00206446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,536.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00583768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00123638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00120022 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,411,985 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

