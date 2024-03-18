Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,460 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.45% of Monster Beverage worth $272,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. 8,046,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,160. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

