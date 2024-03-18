Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.00

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.75.
Moog Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.14.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.06%.
Moog Increases Dividend
Moog Company Profile
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
