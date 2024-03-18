Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.00

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.75.

Moog Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Moog Increases Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

