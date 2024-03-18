Morgan Stanley Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 8,908,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,589. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222 in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

