MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.49

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRC

MRC Global Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Venator Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.