MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Short Interest Down 14.5% in February

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 662,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSP Recovery

In related news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 438,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $499,999.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,576.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSP Recovery news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 438,596 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $499,999.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,960,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,797,401 shares of company stock worth $4,508,279. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth $49,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

About MSP Recovery

LIFW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 102,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.