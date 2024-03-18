Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.32. 291,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 731,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
