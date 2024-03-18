Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.32. 291,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 731,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile



Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

