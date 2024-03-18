Multibit 1-Day Volume Reaches $25.98 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Multibit has a total market cap of $101.42 million and approximately $25.98 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multibit has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Multibit token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.1114898 USD and is up 5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $28,852,965.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

