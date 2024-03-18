My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $186,072.67

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $186,072.67 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000544 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004598 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

