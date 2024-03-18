Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Myers Industries stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.29. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,604,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,959,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

