NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $0.11 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 219,832 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 490,716 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 379,830 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 489,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 300,400 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

