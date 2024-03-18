Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.36.

NTRA stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $90,834.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 463,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,962,370.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,357 shares of company stock worth $26,206,633 in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

