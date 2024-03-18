National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $59.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NHI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

National Health Investors stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.