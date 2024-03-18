National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after buying an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 929,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 296,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

