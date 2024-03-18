Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NAII stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

