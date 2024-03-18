Needham & Company LLC Cuts Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Price Target to $5.00

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 126.24% from the company’s previous close.

Urgent.ly Price Performance

Shares of Urgent.ly stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 246,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,841. Urgent.ly has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

