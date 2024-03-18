Needham & Company LLC Raises Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $15.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Cardlytics Trading Down 9.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. 4,504,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,047. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $512.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $120,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,361,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,533,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 220.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

