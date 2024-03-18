Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 96.43% from the company’s current price.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 8.5 %

NEO stock traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.52. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Featured Stories

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

