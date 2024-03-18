NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) versus Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Head to Head Survey

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Complete Solaria and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria $97.71 million 0.21 $5.98 million N/A N/A NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Complete Solaria has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

This table compares Complete Solaria and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria N/A -1.11% -4.20% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Complete Solaria and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Complete Solaria presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,149.48%. Given Complete Solaria’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Volatility & Risk

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Complete Solaria beats NeoMagic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

About NeoMagic

(Get Free Report)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.