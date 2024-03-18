Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $605.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,671,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,806. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.80. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $293.54 and a one year high of $624.42. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

