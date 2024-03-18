NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NPCE. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NPCE opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.02. NeuroPace has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $18.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.16.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 153.76% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. As a group, analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,582 shares of company stock valued at $70,131. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

