NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 488191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
